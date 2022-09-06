Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 26,775 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,073,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,025,000 after purchasing an additional 440,419 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,740,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 1.0 %

ATVI traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.75. The stock had a trading volume of 197,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,832. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

