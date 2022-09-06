Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,181 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,255.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,806,049 shares of company stock worth $33,623,107 and sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. 76,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,738. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

