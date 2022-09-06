Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.9% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $459,751,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Ithaka Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,458 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 448.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 44,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.61. The company had a trading volume of 384,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,761,940. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $383.79. The company has a market cap of $428.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.30 and a 200-day moving average of $175.10.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

