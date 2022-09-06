Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after buying an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after buying an additional 204,193 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after buying an additional 168,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.27. 20,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,808. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

