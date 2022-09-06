Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,847. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $293.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.40 and its 200-day moving average is $258.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

