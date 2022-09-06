Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,016 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after buying an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after buying an additional 117,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

LH stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

