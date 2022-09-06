Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 847 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.02. 12,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $124.28 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

