Telcoin (TEL) Price Tops $0.0015

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $95.80 million and $924,867.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,968,700,558 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

