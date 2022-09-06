Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Temple Hotels Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$157.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,313.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Temple Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Temple is a growth oriented hotel investment company with hotel properties located across Canada. Temple is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TPH (common shares) and TPH.DB.E (convertible debentures). The primary long-term investment objectives of the Company are to yield stable and growing cash flows and to maximize the long-term share value of the Company through the active management of its assets, accretive acquisitions, and the performance of value-added capital improvement programs on selected properties, as deemed appropriate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.