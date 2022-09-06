Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Shares Gap Down to $4.17

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.07. Terran Orbital shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 613 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.
Terran Orbital Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,097,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.
Terran Orbital Company Profile
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.
