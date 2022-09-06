The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $409,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 501.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.61. 87,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

