Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.11.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

