TOWER (TOWER) Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges

TOWER (TOWER) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOWER has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. TOWER has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $182,322.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOWER alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,867.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00136543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00035501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023321 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,989,151 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

TOWER Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.