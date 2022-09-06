Tranchess (CHESS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.85 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Tranchess has a market cap of $21.26 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,796.56 or 0.99919991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00062731 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00023999 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

