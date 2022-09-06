Transcodium Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Transcodium has a market cap of $30,405.16 and $62.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00029556 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00041930 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00082615 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

