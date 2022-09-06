Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.77. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.37.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevena by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

