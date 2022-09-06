TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0632 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. TRON has a total market cap of $5.84 billion and approximately $345.74 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000197 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003245 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00073199 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,377,743,990 coins and its circulating supply is 92,377,750,462 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

