Truist Financial Lowers Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target to $17.00

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

PSTL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,501. The stock has a market cap of $273.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Postal Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe purchased 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,254.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 190,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

