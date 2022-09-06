Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.22

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Tuya Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $616.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.95.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tuya had a negative net margin of 67.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

About Tuya

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Tuya by 3,190.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.