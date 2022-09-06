Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.22

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
Tuya Trading Down 2.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $616.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.95.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tuya had a negative net margin of 67.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya
About Tuya
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
