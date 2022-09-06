Ubex Market Cap Tops $257,748.25 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $257,748.25 and $13.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

