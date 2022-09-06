UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.96

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.96 and last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

UCB Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

