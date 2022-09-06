UDR (NYSE:UDR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.39.

UDR stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. UDR has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in UDR by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in UDR by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

