UniLayer (LAYER) Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Million

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $291,653.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,271.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00134123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00036126 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022832 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,690,321 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app.

UniLayer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

