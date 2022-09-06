United Services Automobile Association Has $34.39 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,114 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $243.29. 35,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.17. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

