Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $4.14

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.34. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 155,128 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.10 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,327,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 531,409 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,063,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 247,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after buying an additional 2,818,076 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

