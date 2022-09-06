Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.89. 54,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,212. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

