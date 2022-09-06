Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $91.81

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.81 and last traded at $91.86, with a volume of 10098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.84.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDV. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 291,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

