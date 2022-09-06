Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $82,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.03. 78,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,782. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average of $140.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.