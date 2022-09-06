Veil (VEIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $151,784.14

Veil (VEIL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $151,784.14 and approximately $135.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veil has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,942.93 or 1.00044660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00063116 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00228820 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00148889 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00238700 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00055621 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00063098 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.