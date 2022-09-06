Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.46 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $48.46 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00286253 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001257 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,228,613 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

