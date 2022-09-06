Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.02

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 5690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Vontier Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vontier by 331.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

