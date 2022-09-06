Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,132,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,633 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Trading Down 1.8 %

T opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

