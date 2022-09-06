W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.1 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

