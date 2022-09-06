Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Up 11.3%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 49,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Waterdrop Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.93.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 36.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

