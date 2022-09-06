Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point cut their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

