Wells Fargo & Company Trims JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price to $4.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

JOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

JOANN stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. JOANN has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $294.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.35.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.20). JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is -31.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

