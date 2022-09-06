WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up to $3.91

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $4.05. WeWork shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 13,028 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

WeWork Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. WeWork’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 23,500 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 23,500 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $3,261,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Further Reading

