WJ Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,268 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 0.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,700,000 after purchasing an additional 401,759 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 575,630 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,003.7% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,980,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,574,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,657,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,193. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29.

