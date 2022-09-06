WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,597 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,597 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 2.70% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 43,867 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 61,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $120.26. 47,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,617. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.77. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $110.78 and a 12-month high of $167.91.

