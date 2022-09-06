WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $54.78. 92,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,681. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

