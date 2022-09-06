X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Shares Down 0.5%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.73. 1,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 83,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000.

