XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, XPS Pensions Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

LON:XPS opened at GBX 136.75 ($1.65) on Friday. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 117.88 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 154 ($1.86). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.14. The firm has a market cap of £280.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,342.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92.

XPS Pensions Group Increases Dividend

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.00%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

