Zeusshield (ZSC) One Day Volume Hits $14,966.00

Zeusshield (ZSC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $113,674.26 and $14,966.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

