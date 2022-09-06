Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 6.1%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 11,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,136,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Zhihu Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $801.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

About Zhihu

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

