Zipmex (ZMT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $9.76 Million

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Zipmex has a market cap of $9.76 million and $21,978.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipmex coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zipmex has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00886126 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016362 BTC.
Zipmex Profile
Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.
Zipmex Coin Trading
