Zipmex (ZMT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $9.76 Million

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Zipmex has a market cap of $9.76 million and $21,978.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipmex coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zipmex has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00886126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Zipmex Profile

Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Zipmex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipmex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipmex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

