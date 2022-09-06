Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

ZM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,238. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $306.26.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.