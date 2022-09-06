ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. reduced its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up approximately 1.0% of Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.1 %

ZTO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. 147,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.06. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. Analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.