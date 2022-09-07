16,841 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 19.4% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAR traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAR. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

