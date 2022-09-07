180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 85,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 343,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group cut 180 Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

180 Life Sciences Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

Institutional Trading of 180 Life Sciences

About 180 Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Further Reading

