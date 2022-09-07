180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 85,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 343,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group cut 180 Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
180 Life Sciences Stock Down 3.3 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.
Institutional Trading of 180 Life Sciences
About 180 Life Sciences
1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
Further Reading
