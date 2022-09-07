85,000 Shares in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Bought by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000. Camtek accounts for approximately 0.8% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned 0.19% of Camtek as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 7.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. 822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,121. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Camtek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.75 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

